Hyderabad: Man murdered at construction site in Asifnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:30 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was murdered at an underconstruction building in Asifnagar in early hours of Saturday.

The man who is yet to be identified reportedly entered into an underconstruction building located at Mehdipatnam road. Two workers who were sleeping in the premises, suspecting him to be a thief attacked him with sticks. The victim sustained serious injuries on head and collapsed. He died on the spot.

On information the Asifnagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH mortuary.

A case is registered. Both the suspects who are migrant workers were taken into custody.