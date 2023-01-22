Hyderabad: Man murdered by live-in partner’s son at Medipally

According to the police, the accused is suspected to have attacked the victim with a gas cylinder first and then stabbed him with a knife.

Hyderabad: A 47 year-old man who had eloped with a woman, was murdered by her son in Medipally on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, Kola Venkata Ramana Murthy who worked at an old age home in Peerzadiguda and resided at Medipally, had eloped with Dhanalakshmi about 14 years back.

Dhanalakshmi’s son, Srikanth Reddy through Facebook traced her and found out that she was staying in Uppal. He tracked her down last month and took her along with him to their native place in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, said Medipally Inspector, G.Govardhan.

However, for the last few days, Murthy allegedly kept calling Dhanalaskhmi and forcing her to return to the city. Angered at this, Srikanth came to Hyderabad and went to Murthy’s house at Medipally.

According to the police, they both sat down for a drink and during the discussions, Srikanth is suspected to have attacked the victim with a gas cylinder first and then stabbed him with a knife.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.