Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided at Petbasheerabad

The Petbasheerabad police raided a massage parlour and caught five persons on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

The Petbasheerabad police raided a massage parlour and caught five persons on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police raided a massage parlour and caught five persons on Sunday.

On information about illegal activities at the N S Wellness SPA centre located at Qutbullapur, a police team raided the place. The organizer V Ashwini along with three women victims and a customer were arrested.

“The massage parlour was running illegally in a rented building. On information, a raid was conducted and five persons including a woman organizer and customers were arrested. A case is registered,” said Inspector Petbasheerabad, Gouri Prashanth.