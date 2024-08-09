Hyderabad man murdered, killers on the run

Police suspect previous enmity between victim Riyaz and the killers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 10:15 AM

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a man at Royal Colony in Balapur on Thursday night.

The assailants are suspected to have attacked him with sharp objects and later shot at him with firearms.

Police are investigating if previous enmity led to the murder.

The man, Riyaz (45), a resident of Baba Nagar against whom a rowdy sheet is open at the Kanchanbagh police station, was returning from work when the incident occurred.

“He could have been murdered following an argument with the persons who are known to him,” the Balapur police said, adding that the locals had alerted the police.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Footage from surveillance cameras in the colony and lanes leading to it is being collected to identify the killers.