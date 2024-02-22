Hyderabad: Man stabbed by unidentified persons at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed a man to death at Uppal on Thursday. Previous enmity is suspected to have led to the murder.

The man, P.Sai Kumar (40), from Secunderabad, is suspected to have known the killers.

“He could have been murdered following an argument with the persons who came to meet him. He was stabbed to death with sharp weapons,” police said.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. Footage from surveillance cameras in surrounding lanes leading to crime spot is being collected to identify the killers.