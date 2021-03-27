Hyderabad: Marri Rajasekhar Reddy launches ‘CHAIS’ app

On the occasion, Reddy congratulated association president R Satyanarayana for bringing the app, which offers services of drivers

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy has launched the ‘CHAIS’ app designed by the Telangana Security Cab Progressive Association, which is formed by senior cab drivers. The app, which is on the lines of Uber and Ola, provides more profits to drivers, they said. On the occasion, Reddy congratulated association president R Satyanarayana for bringing the app, which offers services of drivers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .