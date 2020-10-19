Hyderabad Mayor directs officials to shift residents from low lying areas

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: In view of forecast of heavy rains in next couple of days, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan directed GHMC officials to shift residents from low-lying areas to relief camps as a precautionary measure. The Mayor along with other elected public representatives visited several inundated areas in LB Nagar zone on Sunday. During the inspection, he interacted with residents and enquired about distribution of CM’s Relief Ration kits, blankets, milk and bread.

He later inspected relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Kappal Cheruvu, Harihar Puram, Gandhi Nagar, Snehamayur Nagar, Bandlaguda, and Nagole. In order to contain the spread of water and vector borne diseases, Rammohan instructed the officials to spray bleaching powder and Sodium Hypochlorite chemicals, besides conducting house to house survey and provide medical services, said a press release.

