Hyderabad: MBA student held for harassing classmate

Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime Police nabbed a youngster on charges of harassing his classmate by posting her details on classifieds website Locanto here on Friday. The arrested suspect was identified as Mohd Sameer (25), a MBA student at a private college in Ibrahimpatnam and a resident of Himayath Nagar. Police said Sameer became friends with the victim last year and since then was talking to her and moving closely. Recently, when he proposed to her, she rejected and started avoiding him.

“He bore a grudge against her and posted an advertisement on the website as an adult classified by creating fake account details. He left her contact number there, due to which, she started getting lewd calls and was being harassed,” police said. Based on her complaint, the police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence nabbed Sameer.

