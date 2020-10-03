Hyderabad: Mild tension in Narayanguda as GHMC demolishes dilapidated market

As per the municipal corporation policy, the old and dilapidated market needs to be demolished and will be replaced with a ground plus three floor structure along with cellar for parking.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the decades-old Lingampally vegetable market near Narayanguda flyover with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking up demolition of the market. Shopkeepers protested the move saying they had no alternative place to go.

Spread over nearly 1500 yards, there are over 56 shops in the market. According to GHMC officials, the market was constructed in the 1960s and the existing structure was in a dilapidated condition.

As per the municipal corporation policy, the old and dilapidated market needs to be demolished and will be replaced with a ground plus three floor structure along with cellar for parking, said a senior official from GHMC.

“Eviction notices were served to the shop owners last December and despite repeated reminders, the owners did not vacate the premises. Left with no choice, we had to demolish the market today, ” he said.

Shopkeepers were tenants in the market. After construction of the new market, first priority will be given to the existing shopkeepers to participate in the bid and bag lease rights, he explained.

However, shopkeepers argued with GHMC and police officials asking that without providing them an alternative location to conduct their business, how could the municipal corporation demolish the structure.

Many pointed out that they were eking out a livelihood by selling vegetables at the market for last several decades.

