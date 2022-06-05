Hyderabad: Minor girl raped by friend in Kalapather

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl was sexually assaulted by her friend who lured her with the promise of marriage at Kalapather.

The victim who works at a shop in the city came in contact with the suspect Mohd Sofiyan (21) a resident of Mughal-Ka- Nala at Langar Houz a few months ago and both were moving closely. On May 30, Sofiyan took the girl along with him to his house at Langar Houz on pretext of marriage and sexually assaulted her.

Next morning, the suspect dropped the girl at Kalapather and went away saying he would contact her later. The family members of the child who were searching for her questioned about her disappearance from the house. However, she did not tell anything to them and kept quiet.

Later, on Saturday night, the girl informed about the sexual assault to one of her family members as she was feeling unwell. The family then approached the police who booked a case and took Sofiyan into custody.