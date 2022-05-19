Hyderabad: Minor girl raped, impregnated by brother

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated by her elder brother in Bachupally on the city outskirts.

According to the police, the girl’s 17-year-old brother was allegedly influenced by explicit content on social media and pornography and resorted to the crime. Since the last one year, the teenager, in the absence of their parents, had raped his sister several times.

“He overpowered and raped the child multiple times when she was alone at home. The girl was scared of the consequences and kept quiet,” police said.

Recently, the girl fell ill and her mother took her to hospital on Tuesday.

“Tests were done and she was found to be four months pregnant. When her mother enquired, the child revealed that her brother was responsible,” police said, adding that the mother requested the doctors to get the pregnancy aborted.

The incident came to light after the doctors informed the District Child Protection Cell, who lodged a complaint with the local police on Wednesday evening.

Based on a complaint, the Bachupally police booked a case under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are investigating.

The suspect was detained and during questioning, is learnt to have confessed that he was influenced by sexual content on social media platforms and adult websites.