Hyderabad: MMTS services cancelled on certain routes between June 29 to July 6

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 June 2024, 05:27 PM

Hyderabad: Due to operational works over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, certain MMTS services are cancelled between June 29 and July 6.

The cancelled train services are Medchal – Lingampalli (47222); Lingampalli – Medchal (47225); Medchal – Secunderabad (47235); Secunderabad – Medchal (47236); Medchal – Secunderabad (47237); Secunderabad – Medchal (47238); Medchal – Secunderabad (47242) and Secunderabad – Medchal (47245).

Railway authorities requested rail users to make note of the change in train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.