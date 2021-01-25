Hyderabad: Moinabad cops accused of torturing labourer to death

Hyderabad: Personnel of Moinabad police station drew criticism from villagers who held the police responsible for the death of a 38-year-old daily wage labourer Naresh on Sunday.
According to reports, Naresh was visiting the Moinabad police station for the last few days to lodge a complaint in connection with a dispute over a tractor lease issue.
In spite of visiting the police station frequently, the police allegedly did not accept the complaint given by Naresh and reportedly beat him up causing internal injuries to him.
The family members admitted him to the Gandhi hospital where he died on Sunday while undergoing treatment. They alleged that Naresh died due to the torture of Moinabad police. A senior police official, however, denied the allegations saying that the personnel at the Moinabad police station did not beat Naresh.
