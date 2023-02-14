Hyderabad: Mountaineer Asha Malviya participates in GIC

As part of the GIC initiative, the young athlete, who reached Hyderabad on her cycle, planted a sapling at GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills

Published Date - 03:43 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Athlete and mountaneer Asha Malviya participates in GIC initiative of Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old athlete and mountaineer Asha Malviya from Madhya Pradesh, who is cycling across the country covering a distance of nearly 25, 000 kilometers to spread awareness on women safety and empowerment, has participated in the novel Green India Challenge (GIC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

As part of the GIC initiative, the young athlete, who reached Hyderabad on her cycle, planted a sapling at GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Asha praised the initiative, which is aimed at improving the green cover across Telangana.

“Conserving environment and encouraging afforestation by planting saplings is unique and noble cause. There is a definite need to spread awareness on conservation of our natural resources. I would also like to congratulate MP Santosh Kumar for promoting GIC and the Telangana Government for its special initiatives aimed at women empowerment,” she said.

As part of the cycling expedition in India, Asha Malviya also met Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar. On the occasion, the Santosh Kumar also provided her financial help and promised her to continue extending support for the cause of women empowerment and safety.