Vibrant street art dots Hyderabad landscape

The tastefully done modern artwork installations at major junctions across the city have managed to catch people’s attention

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Art sculptures at major roundabouts installed by the GHMC are visual treats

Hyderabad: Public spaces in Hyderabad have undergone a major transformation in the last few years. Artwork of various kinds —murals, etchings, sculptures, graffiti, modern art installations and paintings by established artists and fine art students — have made the city more vibrant and colourful.

The tastefully done modern artwork installations at major junctions across the city have managed to catch people’s attention. “We have seen a lot of people stopping to view these and take selfies with the artwork at major junctions. It’s quite evident that such installations have given the city a unique look. People love such art structures, wall paintings and plazas that have been installed across the city,” says Srikanthi, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer, Chandanagar.

The art sculptures at major roundabouts installed by the civic body are visual treats. The ‘Pebble Structure’ opposite GVK Mall in Banjara Hills depicting a five-foot-tall pebble sculpture of a man on his knees with a bird about to fly from his hands and the unique ‘Quill Structure’ near the Raheja Mindspace roundabout with perfectly shaped shimmering metal feathers attached to the ground have become showstoppers.

Another interesting installation is Palapitta, the state bird of Telangana, on Road No, 70, Jubilee Hills, depicting the flight of the beautiful bird. The GHMC, in the coming months, will add more such artwork in public spaces.

“We are currently working on a night safari sculpture for botanical gardens, wherein we are making a rock scape with animal figurines,” says Akalp Mukim, a city-based artist, adding that there will be about 10 different themed structures coming up under the flyover near the Kamineni Hospital roundabout at LB Nagar.