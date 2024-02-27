Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire on Madhapur main road

A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire, which eventually gutted the car, police said
Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on the main road between Madhapur and KPHB Colony on Tuesday. Nobody was injured as the driver and passengers inside managed to escape on spotting flames emanating from the engine.
A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire, which eventually gutted the car, police said.
While a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the flames within an hour, the incident triggered traffic congestion on the busy route. The traffic police reached the spot and removed the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic.