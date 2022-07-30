Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire at Langer Houz

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:35 AM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in a car at Tipu Khan Bridge in Langer Houz late on Friday night.

According to the police, the driver noticed flames coming from the car and immediately got down from the vehicle. Soon the car was gutted down in flames.

On information a fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames.

Officials suspect the fire might have started due to short circuit. Investigation is going on. The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

