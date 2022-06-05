Hyderabad: National conference on Gender and Inclusion at MANUU

Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: The Centre for Women Studies (CWS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad in collaboration with Goonj, SAFA, Sahayata Trust, Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) and Soochnapreneur is organizing a national conference on ‘Gender and Inclusion: a focus on Muslim Women’ from June 6 to 8 at MANUU. The conference will deliberate upon issues affecting marginalised and vulnerable women.

MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan will address the first panel discussion scheduled on June 6. Amitabh Kundu, Afroz Alam, Hasina Kharbhih and Osama Manzar are the panelists. Ghazala Wahab, Author & Executive Editor, FORCE will deliver keynote address on ‘Born a Muslim Woman’. The conference will be live on IMC, MANUU YouTube channel.