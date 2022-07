Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park closes Tiger Safari Park in view of heavy rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains that have been lashing the city for last few days, the Nehru Zoological Park has announced closure of the Tiger Safari Park.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, the zoo authorities said the Tiger Safari will be closed for public as water from Mir Alam Tank has entered the premises.

However, the remaining sections of the zoo will be open for public as usual from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm.