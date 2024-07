| Hyderabad Nellore Bound Truck Overturns On Orr After Driver Dozes Off

The truck was on its way from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 10:36 AM

Hyderabad: A truck overturned at Outer Ring Road (ORR) Keesara early on Sunday, leaving its driver injured.

According to reports, the truck was on its way from Gujarat to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, when it overturned at Yadgarpally village on ORR. The police suspect the driver dozed off at the wheel and it could have resulted in the accident.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.