Hyderabad: New RuB to end traffic woes in Malakpet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:28 AM, Tue - 21 June 22

The new Road under Bridge is being built adjacent to the existing Malakpet RuB.

Hyderabad: The decades-old traffic menace on the Nalgonda Crossroads – Chaderghat stretch, especially near the Malakpet Railway Station road, is all set to ease with the State government and the South Central Railway building a new Road under Bridge (RuB) with approach roads.

This new facility is being built adjacent to the existing Malakpet RuB. The three-lane, 37-metre-long and 11-metre wide RuB is being built near the road that facilitates traffic coming from Chaderghat and going towards Nalgonda Crossroads. The benefits of the project include a sigh of relief to scores of commuters passing through the main road near Malakpet Railway station road and going to different locations in the city including Koti and connecting areas as well as Nalgonda Crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, Chanchalguda and surrounding areas.

“After this new RuB is inaugurated, the existing RuB will be used to facilitate traffic coming from Dilshuknagar going towards Chaderghat and the new facility will facilitate the traffic coming from Chaderghat and going towards Nalgonda Crossroads and surrounding areas including Dilsukhnagar,” a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation official said.

Executing the project was not an easy one, a GHMC official said. “To provide connectivity from the new RuB to the main road, a small bridge on the nala located near Malakpet Railway Station had to be constructed. The length of the bridge is 21 metres and the width is 12 metres. The construction of the bridge has been completed and the works were executed by line departments of the State government,” he said.

In addition to this, to build the proposed approach roads for the RuB, electricity lines and water pipelines had to be shifted. Commuters on the Malakpet road said their traffic woes worsen during rains.

“On the road located below the Malakpet Railway track, traffic comes to a standstill with every spell of rain. Only after an hour, the traffic starts moving at snail’s pace. The new RuB will help thousands of people, ” said Nadeem Akhtar, a resident who regularly commutes on the road stretch.