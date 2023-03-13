Hyderabad: New technology to treat heart patients at Care Hospitals

The OAD technique essentially enables cardiologists to accurately remove tough calcium deposits that get deposited in the coronary arteries, which supply oxygenated blood to the heart.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Heart specialists from Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Monday announced that they have successfully employed a new technology ‘Orbital Atherectomy Device’ (OAD) while treating four patients who had dense and hard calcium deposits in their coronary arteries that over time become tough and difficult to remove.

The OAD technique essentially enables cardiologists to accurately remove tough calcium deposits that get deposited in the coronary arteries, which supply oxygenated blood to the heart. The OAD device features diamond chips studded around a miniature crown measuring 1.25 mm in diameter. The device revolves at approximately 100,000 rotations per minute and shaves off the calcium, after which a stent is deployed, doctors said.

The team of cardiologists who utilized the OAD technology were led by Dr. Surya Prakash Rao, Dr. BKS Sastry, and Dr. PLN Kapardhi. “Four patients who had dense calcium in their coronary arteries, including a couple of post-bypass patients, underwent orbital atherectomy successfully and this was performed for the first time at Care Hospitals,” Dr. Surya Prakash Rao said.

The results of OAD are later confirmed using OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) imaging technology. Patients can be discharged after 48-hours and avoid bypass surgery. In follow-up, antiplatelets and statins are used to ensure continued health. All the four patients who underwent the procedure are doing well, and the surgeries have been successful.

The Group Chief (medical services), CARE Hospitals Group, Dr Nikhil Mathur said that the new technology will further enable the hospital to provide patients with a safe and effective treatment option which will reduce the recovery time and minimize the risk of complications.