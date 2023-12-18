Hyderabad News Today: Nagpur Oranges In Markets, President Droupadi Murmu Tour, Drugs In City’s Pubs

In Hyderabad today, the markets are brimming with Nagpur Oranges, while Jubilee Hills is alive with celebrations for Bigg Boss 7. President Droupadi Murmu is on a tour, and there's buzz about new flight services to Muscat from the airport.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes abundance of Nagpur Oranges in markets, Bigg Boss 7 celebrations in Jubilee Hills, President Droupadi Murmu tour, new flight services to Muscat from airport, Raghuram Raja on India’s economic future, Smart India Hackathon 2023, TSRTC warning to public, and police raids on city’s pubs for drugs.