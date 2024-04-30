Hyderabad faces deficient rainfall in April

With only 8.2 mm of rainfall recorded against the normal 21.2 mm, the departure stands at -61 per cent, highlighting the dry spell experienced.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:27 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The city grappled with deficient rainfall during April, as reported by India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad data.

On April 20, the city recorded precipitation, which provided some relief to denizens following a dry March. Comparatively, April last year saw significantly higher rainfall, with the city receiving 49.1 mm of rain. March this year also posed challenges, with no recorded rains throughout the month.

Meanwhile, Telangana as a whole recorded 8.9 mm of rainfall in April, which is below the normal mark of 18.5 mm.