Hyderabad News Today: Protem Speaker Owaisi, Revanth Reddy Congress Schemes, Threeory Band In Animal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes Akbaruddin Owaisi as protem speaker for Telangana Assembly, BJP MLAs boycotting oath ceremony, start of third assembly sessions in Telangana, launch of Mahalakshmi and Rajiv Arogyasri schemes by Revanth Reddy, and the city’s Threeory band popularity after Animal movie.

Watch: