Hyderabad: NGO conducts Aadhaar enrollment camp at Erragadda hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Sayodhya Home for Women in Need facilitated an Aadhaar enrollment camp at its rehabilitation centre in the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda.

The organisation which already had a centre for women in the hospital premises, last month opened another space for male patients.

Today, it is home to around 66 patients – 26 women and 40 men – who have recovered from mental illnesses but are abandoned by their families and continue to live in the hospital.

As Sayodhya is working on reintegrating them into society by teaching life skills and reuniting them with their families, this Aadhaar enrollment camp is a step in that direction.

If patients are already enrolled, they hope to find their families through this camp, which they hope to conduct regularly.

Along with this, the good Samaritans will also help them in getting bank accounts and a Case Record Number (CRN) in the central database for free psychiatric medicines and pensions.