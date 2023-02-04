Hyderabad: Road widening damages 220KV Raidurg–Erragadda cable

TS TRANSCO said due to the breakdown, the contingency sources were being utilised and with State Assembly session in progress, there is no further alternate supply provision which covers the heart of the city area.

Hyderabad: The road widening works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have ended up causing damages to the 220KV Raidurg –Erragadda cable, which is a very important line giving supply to the 220KV Erragadda Substation and Gachibowli Substation from 400KV Raidurg Substation.

The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited in a statement said due to the breakdown, the contingency sources were being utilised and with State Assembly session in progress, there is no further alternate supply provision which covers the heart of the city area.

The Raidurg 400KV Substation was commissioned by TS TRANSCO to meet the highest load growth of the area and to improve the connectivity of existing substations viz. Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Shivarampally, Erragadda and Shapurnagar and also to improve the reliability of power in twin cities and these substations are connected with 220KV and 132KV cables.

The cable network and route maps were given to all line departments and also it was informed to take necessary precautions while digging of roads and any execution of work shall be informed to TS TRANSCO.

However, the road widening work near IKEA store was taken up by GHMC without informing to TS TRANSCO, the statement said. “On regular patrolling of line by TSTRANSCO engineers, it was observed that road widening work is going on and the contractor damaged the 220KV Raidurg –Erragadda cable on 02.02.2023 with JCB,” it said.

This is very big damage caused by the carelessness of the contractor and could have been a big mishap and a fatal accident if the protection relays had not operated in time. The cable repair will take a considerable time and also will affect the reduction of life cycle time of the whole cable laid. The cost of the repair will be approximately Rs.1.5 crore, the statement said.