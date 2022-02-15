Hyderabad NGO Rubaroo addressing primary issues among youngsters

Hyderabad: It all started when two women – Monisha Vemavarapu and Neha Swain – came ‘rubaroo’ with each other with a futuristic idea of changing the larger perspective of the world among the youth.

The duo, who happened to meet at a youth fellowship programme, felt the need to bring larger opportunities in the world to the youngsters who usually just tend to go with flow because of lack of guidance. And that rubaroo (to come face to face) helped them spearhead ‘Rubaroo’ – a youth development organisation working towards addressing primary issues among the youngsters.

Started in 2014, the organisation has now become a whole chain of inspirers guiding youngsters, from Hyderabad to even Kargil, to have a larger perspective and also turn them into the masters of their thoughts.

“We mainly focus on three primary issues – first is gender wherein we look at acceptance of a person irrespective of the societal norms framed on how a gender should function. Secondly, we hold interfaith programmes where youngsters of different faiths or religions connect with each other and also discover each other’s religion and practices. We also have programmes focusing on the overall development of youth turning them into better personalities in the society,” shares Monisha Vemavarapu.

The NGO has now reached over 12,000 young people and many of these participants have also turned into volunteers, interns for the organisation to render further help and share their learning with other youngsters.

“We have three community centres in the city – Amberpet, Kukatpally and an upcoming centre at Gachibowli – and several youngsters of ages between 13-40 years enroll in our programmes. We also hold sessions in government schools and colleges, and several corporate companies as well,” shares Monisha.

Due to the pandemic, Rubaroo is currently operating through online platforms where several youngsters enroll in different programmes.

However, the major USP of Rubaroo is their interfaith programme which has even led the organisation to win several awards.

“In a secular country like India, it is very important to be religiously cohesive. We also hold religious walks where we visit various religious places to understand each other’s cultures,” shares Neha Swain, who has even received award directly from Queen Elizebeth in the UK in 2016.

“We are currently holding a project called Agaaz-e-Baatcheet – a call to initiate a conversation on interfaith – where there are participants from all over the country including Kargil, Nagaland, Kerala and so on,” Neha adds.

