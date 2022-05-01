Hyderabad: Nizam family to move Supreme Court over King Kothi Palace

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: Himayat Ali Mirza, great grandson of Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan said that he will be approaching the High Court and Supreme Court to obtain a stay order on all constructions and renovations at Nazri Bagh (King Kothi Palace).

“I have been told by my elderly family members that my great grandfather Nizam VII kept all his precious items, jewelry, antiques, expensive furniture, rare documents in under ground cellars located in the premises,” he said in a press release.

He said that he will ensure an undertaking from the said alleged purchaser of the King Kothi Palace and Nazri Bagh Trust is taken before the High Court and Supreme Court that no part or portion of the palace will be damaged or altered.

A petition to the Crime Investigation Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation will be made to investigate the alleged sale transactions of palace due to multiple and conflicting claims, he said.

Himayat Ali Mirza said in foreign countries steps are taken to protect and conserve the heritage monuments and similar steps should be taken by the Telangana government.

