Hyderabad: Nodal officers to visit Degree, PG colleges to enroll eligible students as voters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Nodal officers appointed by the Hyderabad District Election Authority will visit the Degree and PG colleges in the city to enroll eligible students as voters.

The identification of educational institutions will start on Monday and continue till Wednesday. This activity is being taken up after Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) instructed the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to focus on students of government and private colleges.

“Applications of students belonging to other districts will be sent to their respective constituencies,” said an official from Hyderabad District Election Authority. The DEO also instructed EROs to ensure 100 per cent voter registration of all students by December 4.

Meanwhile, a special campaign was held on Sunday to enroll new voters and to make corrections in the electoral rolls. The campaign was held in all the polling stations located in 15 Assembly segments of Hyderabad District.