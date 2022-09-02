| Election Officer Urges Eligible People To Enrol As Voters In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:05 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(Representational Image) The District Election Authority, Hyderabad, urged eligible people of the 15 assembly segments in Hyderabad District to enrol themselves as voters.

Hyderabad: The District Election Authority, Hyderabad, urged eligible people of the 15 assembly segments in Hyderabad District to enrol themselves as voters by logging into https://www.nvsp.in/.

“Citizens who have attained the age of 18 years should enrol themselves as voters,” said Hyderabad District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) introducing the ‘Advance Application Facility’ making a provision for people above 17 years to apply for a voter card in advance, eligible individuals were urged to utilise the facility and furnish their Aadhaar details or any one of the 11 documents prescribed by the ECI in Form 6B.

Driving license, Indian passport, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour and PAN card are some among the 11 documents.