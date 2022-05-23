Hyderabad NRI dies after falling from building in Makkah

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Jeddah: A Hyderabadi technician fell to death from a building in Makkah on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mohiuddin Aziz, hailing from Yaqutpura in Hyderabad. He was working in Saudi Arabia for over a decade.

The deceased was living along with his family in Aziziah area in Jeddah and went to job in Makkah, according to family sources.

The Indian consulate and local police were notified about the incident. The body will be buried locally after completing legal formalities, they have added.