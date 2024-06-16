With pebble-throwing rite, Haj draws to a close, Gulf celebrates Eid al-Adha

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 16 June 2024, 12:39 PM

Muslim pilgrims gather at top of the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Haj pilgrimage, near Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

Jeddah: Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims threw pebbles at giant columns symbolising the devil, the final leg of the Haj pilgrimage, which drew to a close on Sunday as Muslims around the world celebrated the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast.

The Gulf countries celebrated Eid al-Adha, commonly known as Bakrid in India, as throwing pebbles started in Makkah. Starting Sunday, pilgrims throw pebbles for another two days at the columns, which Muslims believe is the devil — a re-enactment of the temptation of Prophet Ibrahim as related in Islamic traditions.

The pilgrims perform animal sacrifice — majority opt for sheep — and men shave their heads and visit Kaba to perform the final Tawaf and Sa’I, which completes the Haj ritual.

This year, 1,833,164 pilgrims from across the world, including 1,75,000 from India, performed Haj in the scorching heat as temperature hovered around 47 degrees C in Makkah valley.

Fifty-four Indian pilgrims fell sick, mostly due to the intensive heatwave in Saudi, but made it to the pebble-throwing rituals with the support of the Indian Haj Mission.

Saudi authorities pressed drones and AI to apprehend violators during Haj, according to Saudi media reports. “Performing Haj along with a sea of masses in the heat is challenging but also satisfying,” said Mohammed Samiuddin, a teacher from Telangana who came with his family for Haj.