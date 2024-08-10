| Hyderabad Nsui Abvp Students Clash Over Delay In Ambulance At Malla Reddy University

Hyderabad: NSUI, ABVP students clash over delay in Ambulance at Malla Reddy University

Students alleged that Arun Kumar died due to delay in ambulance arrival and negligence of the university administration.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on the Malla Reddy University campus here on Saturday as a large number of students from the School of Agricultural Sciences staged a demonstration in protest over the death of a fellow student.

The protesters belonging to NSUI and ABVP damaged furniture besides burning them.

A first year BSc Agriculture student, Arun Kumar collapsed suddenly in the examination hall two-days ago. Students alleged that Kumar died due to delay in ambulance arrival and negligence of the university administration.

They questioned why an ambulance was not stationed on the university campus when a large number of students were studying.