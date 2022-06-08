Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility launches male fertility clinic ‘Androlife’ at Kompally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Oasis Fertility has launched a male fertility clinic ‘Androlife’ at Kompally that will cater exclusively to the male infertility issues and provide latest treatment options including an advanced sperm retrieval procedure known as Micro-TESE.

The Oasis Fertility has already successfully performed more than 100 procedures of Micro-TEST, Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director Oasis Fertility, said adding, “AndroLife is our male-specific fertility centre wherein we are supportive and sensible towards the problems men face in achieving fatherhood.”

Senior doctors from Oasis Fertility including Dr Krishna Chaitanya Mantravadi, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Dr Raghuveer Karne, Urologist and Andrologist and Dr Parinaaz Parhar, Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist were present.