Hyderabad offers perfect ecosystem for defence: Industry

Highlighting the strengths of Hyderabad ecosystem, Rudra Jadeja, CEO, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, said, DRDO has been the backbone for Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:27 pm 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Several global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and national defence companies have chosen Hyderabad for setting up their aerospace and defence facilities. The State government’s policies such as TS-iPASS, established defence ecosystem, city’s infrastructure and availability of talent pool have made the city the preferred investment destination, say industry leaders.

Speaking on the uniqueness, Ganesh Raghavan, VP & head (Business Development), Tata Aerospace & Defence said, “We have received faster approvals through State government’s single-window system. Electricity which is key to the sector has been supplied uninterrupted and we are also able to leverage IT effectively in this city. Hyderabad’s infrastructure is another key advantage. All this has enabled us three global joint ventures so far.”

“We are able to produce parts, components and composites at our facility. We have also created centres of excellence (CoE) for engines and structures,” he added.

Highlighting the strengths of Hyderabad ecosystem, Rudra Jadeja, CEO, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, said, DRDO has been the backbone for Hyderabad. Human resource availability is a major plus for the city. A lot of proliferation has happened in the defence sector here that has attracted every large national player to the city.

Colonel K V Kuber, Indian Army veteran, director – Aerospace & Defence, Ernst and Young LLP said that defence manufacturing has become matured in Hyderabad however there is a need for more testing facilities in the State. These testing facilities need to be considered as national assets.

Krishna Bodanapu, chairman, CII Telangana & MD, Cyient said that the new DRDO procurement manual 2020 released recently will facilitate the indigenous defence industry by simplifying the processes and ensure their participation in design and development activities.

The CII is of the firm belief that public entities, including research and development establishments, and the private sector, should complement each other to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, Raminder Singh Soin, convenor, CII Telangana Defence & Aerospace Panel said.

Praveen P A, director, Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana, said, in order to meet the growing demand for space to set up manufacturing units, the government is in the processing of adding new aerospace and defence parks in Telangana.

CII Telangana has organised ‘Defence Conclave’ with the theme ‘Revisiting strategies for self-reliance by integrating India’s defence value chain’ through a virtual platform.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .