Hyderabad on alert after WHO declares Mpox global health emergency

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 15 August 2024, 01:14 PM

Hyderabad: With the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declaring mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), people must be aware of its risk factors and measures to reduce exposure.

Given the fact that Hyderabad is a well known destination for students from Africa, who visit to pursue higher education, risk awareness among the general public about the viral infection is vital.

The WHO had to issue PHEIC status to mpox due to alarming upsurge of infections in multiple countries across Africa. In 2024 alone, a total of 17, 500 mpox positive infections were recorded out of which 460 deaths have been reported in Africa.

What is Mpox?

Based on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisory released in 2022, Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. It is caused by monkeypox virus, which was first discovered in 1958 when an outbreak of a pox-like illness occurred in monkeys used for research. The first human case was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the disease is now considered endemic in several central and West African countries. In 2003, the first monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa was reported in the USA.

Is it severe?

At present, there are two kinds/clades of mpox in Africa, which are behind the upsurge of infections in the last year. The first variety i.e. Clade I is endemic in Africa and is known to be severe with a mortality of 10 percent. The second variant of mpox Clade II, which is also endemic in Africa, is known to be less severe with a fatality rate of 0.1 percent among positive infections.

How does it transmit?

Unlike Covid, which is an air-borne infection, the current mpox strains are not spreading through the respiratory route. The only way one could get infected is through direct contact with infected persons, sexual exposure or close contact with the lesions. Therefore, if persons avoid direct contact with infected persons and avoid new sexual partners or wear protection, then the transmission chain of the virus can be disrupted.

Advisory to doctor

Since patients with lesions tend to report their medical condition first to care givers, doctors in Hyderabad must watch out for the typical symptoms of mpox. They must track for flu-like illness and skin lesions and travel history of patients to African countries.

· Caused by monkeypox virus (MPXV)

· Transmitted through direct contact with infected persons

· Contact with body fluids or lesion material through sexual contact

· Persons with history of recent travel to Africa within last 21 days

· Such individuals if have unexplained acute rash, they must consult doctor

· Symptoms: Swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches, profound weakness

· Skin rash begins 1-3 days of fever onset