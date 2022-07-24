Hyderabad: One-day conference on emergency medicine held at Medicover Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Over 300 specialist doctors from across the State participated in the one-day conference ‘Golden Hour- The Game Changer’, organised by Medicover Hospitals in association with Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI ) and Indian Medical Association (IMA ) here on Sunday.

The objective of the conference was to educate and train healthcare professionals in the management of patients coming to emergency departments during golden hour. It featured senior faculty who emphasised on newest guidelines and advanced modalities for treating heart attacks, brain strokes, multiple trauma, brain strokes, and sepsis.

Dr Anil Krishna, CMD, Medicover Hospitals, said “many lives are lost due to the failure of timely action. During critical times every minute is important and the golden hour is most crucial for saving lives.”

Senior doctors Dr Sateesh Kumar Kailasam, Group Director Emergency Medicine, Dr Sharath Reddy, Clinical Director, Dr Rakesh, CMO, senior office bearers of IMA were present.