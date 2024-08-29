Hyderabad: Organs of brain dead patient at OGH donated

Chennaiah, a resident of Malageri, Mahabubnagar, was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing a road in the early hours of August 26.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: The family of a 35-year-old painter Guntha Chennaiah, who was declared brain dead at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), donated his organs to needy patients.

Chennaiah, a resident of Malageri, Mahabubnagar, was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing a road in the early hours of August 26. He was taken to Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar and later shifted to OGH for better treatment.

The severely injured painter received intensive care treatment for two days but with no improvement in his health, the doctors declared him as brain dead on August 27.

The Jeevandan coordinators took-up counselling with Chennaiah’s family following which his father Guntha Gopal and brother Anjaneyulu consented to donated his organs. The surgeons retrieved five organs including liver, kidneys and corneas and were allocated to needy patients.