Hyderabad: Organs of brain dead youngster from Nalgonda donated

The surgeons retrieved two kidneys and two corneas and allocated them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: Family members of a 36-year-old youngster Katta Shiva Teja, a private employee hailing from Ramagiri, Nalgonda district, who was declared as brain dead by attending team of neuro-physicians, have donated the organs of the deceased as part of Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On January 9, Teja met with an accident in Nalgonda while riding his two-wheeler and was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar where a team of doctors provided emergency ICU care to him for three days. Despite critical care, the health condition did not improve and on January 11, the doctors declared Shiva Teja as brain dead.

Following a series of grief counselling sessions by Jeevandan coordinators and other senior hospital staff, the consent to donate the organs of the brain dead victim was given by his wife Madhuri, father Shankaraiah and mother Vijaya.

