Auto driver held for bid to steal ATM in Adilabad

The driver confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle and after being addicted to consumption of liquor for quite a long time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:17 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Adilabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on charges of trying to steal an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on Thursday.

Adilabad DSP Umender said Mohammad Azaj, a 23-year-old from Kailasnagar in the town, was detained when escaping after trying to steal an ATM. Azaj confessed to committing the crime to lead a lavish lifestyle and after being addicted to consumption of liquor for quite a long time.

He admitted that he stole a motorbike parked in front of a restaurant in the town on January 8 and made an unsuccessful attempt to dispose of the two-wheeler in Kinwat of Maharashtra.

Adilabad I town Inspector K Satyanarayana, Sub-Inspectors G Narayana, A Haribabu, Ashok and Anjamma were present.