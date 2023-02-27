Hyderabad: Orthopaedic specialist Mazheruddin Ali Khan dies by suicide

According to the police, Mazher Ali, who works at the Owaisi Hospital, is the father-in-law of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s second daughter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:30 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Noted orthopaedic specialist Mazheruddin Ali Khan committed suicide by reportedly shooting himself with a weapon at his house in Banjara Hills on Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, the doctor went inside his room at his residence in Banjara Hills and shot himself using his licensed weapon. The family members who heard a loud noise in the house found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood and rushed him to a hospital. He was pronounced dead later.

A few months ago, a domestic violence case was registered against Mazher Ali. He slipped into depression since then, police suspect.

The police are investigating.

More details are awaited.