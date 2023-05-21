Hyderabad: Osmania University forms committee to resolve PhD admissions issues

In a statement, the University officials said justice would be done to all eligible students based on the deans committee's report

Hyderabad: Osmania University has formed a committee comprising deans of the respective departments to resolve the PhD admissions issues raised by students.

The University’s Standing Committee, which met here on Sunday, discussed at length the rank-wise priority of seats allotment, including allotting a seat in Siddipet to the first ranker in Political Science.

The meeting found that due to a lack of coordination between the Head of the department and Departmental Research Committee concerned, the first ranker was allotted a seat outside the Osmania campus instead of allotment in the department of Political Science on the University campus.

In a statement, the University officials said justice would be done to all eligible students based on the deans committee’s report. Allotment of PhD seats was entirely the prerogative of respective departments and deans, officials said, adding that administration has no say in the seat allotment procedure.

