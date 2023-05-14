Hyderabad: Osmania University organises TEDxOsmaniaU

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) organised TEDxOsmaniaU with the theme ‘Through the Storm: Finding Hope and Light in Dark Time’ on the campus here on Saturday. The independently organised TEDx event offered its attendees a captivating experience filled with inspiration and enlightenment.

Film director Venkatesh Maha shared his journey and learning over the years to where he is today. Colonel Shyam, a gallantry awardee of the Sena Medal, spoke about the importance of finance and his journey of highs and lows, and how he overcame them.

Miss Grand India 2022 winner Praachi Nagpal shared her journey since childhood and how she battled all negativity, transforming herself into an inspiration. Magician and illusionist Samala Venu shared how his magic has helped connect and communicate with people worldwide.

Anam Mirza, a celebrated fashion stylist, Meghana Musunuri, an educator and entrepreneur, and Dr Rishu Rithvik, a pharmacotherapist, also delivered talks.

Over 200 attendees, including Osmania University College of Engineering Principal Prof Sriram Venkatesh and OUCE alumni association president D Vijay Kumar among other faculty members took part in the event.