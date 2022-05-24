| Hyderabad Our Sacred Space To Host Midsummer Mazurka Fair On May 29

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:02 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: The well-known cultural space in Secunderabad, Our Sacred Space is all geared up to kick-start its 10th anniversary celebrations at the venue on May 29. Witness a spectacular line-up of performances – Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, and Kalaripayattu, Tai Chi, Latin dance, Urdu poetry, Ghazal, Carnatic and Hindustani music. Many of these seasoned performers took their first steps at Our Sacred Space.

As part of the celebrations, Our Sacred Space – which has touched over 3 lakh lives directly since its inception – brings ‘Midsummer Mazurka’, a ‘performances, handloom and crafts’ fair.

Check out some authentic handlooms, handicraft and sustainable lifestyle products. On display and sale are Bidakane Women’s Collective, supported Aranya Agricultural Alternatives from Zaheerabad, Paalaguttapalle bags from Dalitwada in Chittoor district, Patachitra paintings from Bengal, Cheriyal paintings, Malkha handlooms, Kritikala Social Initiatives, Dastakar – Daram, Blue Lotus, natural cosmetics, rainwater harvesting, stabilised earth blocks, solar power, organic fruits and vegetables, groceries.

A series of workshops in Natural Living, Water Colour Painting, Incense Making, Clay Modelling and Pottery will take place simultaneously.

Raghuveer (IFS, PCCF Retd) will be the chief guest at the event, while Dr Mamatha Achantha, Annuradha Reddy, Co-Convenor, INTACH Telangana, Raunaq Yar Khan, and Ravath Thangavelu, president, Keyes Educational Society, are the guests of honour.

The event will be held at the 500-seater Chauraha Auditorium, from 10 am to 10 pm.

