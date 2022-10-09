Hyderabad: Over 3,000 amateur runners take part in Global Cancer Run

Hyderabad: The 5th edition of Dandamudi Global Grace Cancer Run–2022 to spread awareness on cancer, attracted virtual and physical participation from over 130 countries, on Sunday. Over 3,000 amateur runners turned up at the main physical event, which was flagged-off by Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra at Gachibowli stadium.

The funds mobilised from the cancer run, which consisted of three events including 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon (21.1K), will be utilised to provide cancer screening across rural India and care for needy patients diagnosed with cancer, a press release said.

“It is heartening to see enthusiastic participation despite heavy rains. They are all here for a cause to spread awareness on cancer,” Stephen Raveendra said.

Social activist Sunitha Krishnan said, “I was diagnosed with lung cancer this year in April and had remarkable recovery and here I am standing before you, largely because of early detection and an amazing team of doctors. Let’s together make the society cancer free”.

Dr Avanindra Dandamudi, MD, Dandamudi Biotech, Dr Sridhar Susarla from Washington DC, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation, MLC, D. Rajeshwar Rao, Divya Devarajan, Secretary, Human and Child Welfare Department, TS and others were present.