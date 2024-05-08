Hyderabad Rains: Miyapur bears the brunt of widespread downpour

Though the heavy rains brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat, normal life was thrown completely out of gear and several persons were left stranded in the downpour.

Hyderabad: Miyapur bore the maximum brunt of the heavy rains that took the city by surprise and lasted for several hours on Tuesday.

The sudden change in weather however saw the minimum temperature plummet below normal levels, offering respite from days of sultry conditions during evenings.

The average minimum temperature dipped to 21.9 Degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the usual 26.1 degrees Celsius.

Areas with maximum rainfall on Tuesday:

Miyapur – 133.5 mm

KPHB – 117.8 mm

Chandanagar – 107.5 mm

Secunderabad – 104.5 mm

Yousufguda – 101.8 mm

RC Puram – 101 mm

Lingampally – 99.5 mm

Gachibowli – 96.5 mm

Kukatpally – 86.8 mm

Khairtabad – 83 mm

Moosapet – 80.3 mm

Shaikpet – 79.5 mm