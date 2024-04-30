Upset over being scolded by father, minor girl ends life in Hyderabad

According to the police, the girl’s father who is a construction worker often came home in a drunken condition and scolded her for petty reasons.
Hyderabad: Upset over her father scolding her on trivial issues, a minor girl allegedly died by suicide at Telecom Nagar in Raidurgam on Friday.
The 15-year-old girl was studying eighth grade at a private school in Gachibowli and stayed with her parents in temporary huts in Telecom Nagar. According to the police, the girl’s father who is a construction worker often came home in a drunken condition and scolded her for petty reasons.
Even on Monday night, he scolded her. Apparently depressed over this, she died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta in the early hours. Her mother found her dead in the morning and informed the police, who reached the spot and took up investigation.
Based on a complaint, the Raidurgam police booked a case. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.