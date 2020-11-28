Hyderabad: Owaisi, Bandi Sanjay booked for speeches with ‘intent to incite’

A few days ago, Owaisi had asked the government to raze the memorial of former Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao and former CM NT Rama Rao, terming them as encroachments to which Bandi Sanjay replied that if such a thing happened

By | Published: 10:34 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have booked two cases against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for their speeches which had the ‘intent’ to incite persons to commit any offence against any other class or community.

A few days ago, Owaisi had asked the government to raze the memorial of former Prime Minister P V Narsimha Rao and former CM NT Rama Rao, terming them as encroachments to which Bandi Sanjay replied that if such a thing happened, BJP workers would bring down the AIMIM party headquarters in Darussalam.

Following the speeches the police booked two cases against them.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy had on Thursday said that the police were seeking legal opinion on registering criminal cases against those delivering hate speeches and that suitable legal action would be initiated against them.

The cases was booked under Section 505 of IPC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .