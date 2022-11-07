Hyderabad: Pi Square Technologies opens Global Delivery Centre with 300 people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Detroit headquartered US Tech firm Pi Square Technologies opened its Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Hyderabad Monday. The Centre will focus on data science and analytics, IoT, cyber security, animation, VFX, virtual reality and VR among others. It will engage in serving global technology firms in North America, Europe, and APAC regions.

The Global Delivery Centre was inaugurated by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Located at Mindspace in Hitec City, it will initially have 300 employees and the number will be scaled up to over 1,000 in next two years. It will have an animation studio named ‘Hornbill Studio’. The Studio will provide visual technology solutions from Pre-production to post-production, animation and VFX, global media majors.

“Hyderabad has been attracting companies from all over the world to set up their global delivery centres and technology hubs. This is an endorsement to the growing stature of Hyderabad not just at the national level but also at the international level. I am glad that Hornbill Studios has been set up in Hyderabad. Telangana government has been working on policies to boost the animation industry in the State. We are committed to providing an ecosystem for growth which will make Hyderabad the Animation Capital of the world,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

“Future emerging technologies will be at the heart of our Global Delivery Centre in Hyderabad. Our endeavour will be to offer the best of future digital experience to our global clients,” said Pi Square Group President Sarat Kothapalli.

Company CEO Srinivas Raju, PowerKids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra, and CodeClinic Vice President Frank Waldman were present.